Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

Crystal Palace introduce NFC ticketing

18 May 2021

Crystal Palace have begun the roll-out of contactless technology for ticketing at Selhurst Park, meaning you’ll be able to access your tickets and enter the ground using your phone.

The technology is known as ‘NFC’ (which stands for Near Field Communication), and essentially allows users to gain entry with their device from a short distance – much like when paying for goods using Apple Pay or Android Pay on a phone or for flight or rail tickets.

Supporters are able to select ‘Contactless (NFC) Ticket’ during the checkout process for Palace v Arsenal or Palace U23 v Sunderland U23s, and will be in place for next season.

Then on matchday, with just a tap of your device at the Selhurst turnstiles, you’ll be able to enter the stadium with ease.

READ NEXT: Details confirmed for Palace U23s' Sunderland play-off final – including tickets

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mourinho, Zaha, Mitchell and others pay tribute to Hodgson

17 Hours ago

The footballing community has reacted to the news that Roy Hodgson will be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season and taking a step back from Premier League management, with tributes coming...

Read full article

Club News

Roy Hodgson: The south Londoner who conquered football

23 Hours ago

In one of the longest and most diverse tales in modern football, the latest chapter closes. Curriculum Vitae, in its most literal translation, means ‘course of life’. The course of any football...

Read full article

Club News

'It risks being emotional': Every word from Hodgson after announcing departure

23 Hours ago

After four seasons of sustained top-flight football, Roy Hodgson is stepping down as Crystal Palace manager.

Read full article

Club News

Roy Hodgson to step down as Crystal Palace manager

18 May 2021

Roy Hodgson will leave his role as manager of Crystal Palace F.C. at the end of this season. Hodgson’s final match in charge of the Eagles will be at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, his...

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

21/22 Season Tickets open to 19/20 holders and direct debit now live

15 May 2021

Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets are now available to 19/20 holders and the direct debit option has also gone live. The direct debit programme will be managed in-house, with 0% interest and no fees...

Read full article

Ticket News

Tickets now on sale for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

12 May 2021

We are delighted to confirm that a limited number of 2020/21 Season Ticket holders will be able to return to Selhurst Park for the Eagles’ final home match of the season against Arsenal, following the...

Read full article

Ticket News

2021/22 Season Ticket pricing confirmed as renewals open

30 April 2021

With renewals now open, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows.

Read full article

Ticket News

Season Tickets 21/22: Key dates you need to know

23 March 2021

Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 are going on sale soon, providing you the best chance of following every home moment of a hugely anticipated season.

Read full article

View more