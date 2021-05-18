Crystal Palace introduce NFC ticketing

Crystal Palace have begun the roll-out of contactless technology for ticketing at Selhurst Park, meaning you’ll be able to access your tickets and enter the ground using your phone.

The technology is known as ‘NFC’ (which stands for Near Field Communication), and essentially allows users to gain entry with their device from a short distance – much like when paying for goods using Apple Pay or Android Pay on a phone or for flight or rail tickets.

Supporters are able to select ‘Contactless (NFC) Ticket’ during the checkout process for Palace v Arsenal or Palace U23 v Sunderland U23s, and will be in place for next season.

Then on matchday, with just a tap of your device at the Selhurst turnstiles, you’ll be able to enter the stadium with ease.

