Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

21/22 Season Ticket Early Bird deadline TODAY

4 Hours ago

Details for Crystal Palace's 21/22 Season Tickets are confirmed below, with the Early Bird deadline today (May 14th) for 20/21 Season Ticket holders.

The price of all 21/22 Season Tickets have been frozen at 19/20 rates, with adults from £420, seniors from £280, and children from £95.

To renew your Season Ticket for 21/22, please click here now. For a full how-to guide on the process, click here.

Stadium map

Stadium map 20-21.png

21/22 Season Tickets pricing table

21-22 ST pricing table.png

The key dates for 2021/22 Season Tickets are as follows:

  • Phase 1: 20/21 Season Ticket holders have an exclusive renewal period of six weeks at the lowest rates, between 6th April – 14th May.

  • Phase 2: Between 15th May – 18th June, 20/21 Season Ticket holders and all 19/20 Season Ticket holders can purchase a 21/22 Season Ticket and save their seat. These prices are also frozen from the Phase 2 window in 19/20, and supporters can pay by direct debit during this window. The direct debit programme will be managed in-house, with 0% interest and no fees charged.

  • Phase 3: Remaining Season Tickets go on general sale from 24th June, and will also be priced as per Phase 3 pricing in 19/20. A range of Membership products which enable ticket access will also be on sale from summer.

For a full list of Season Ticket FAQs, please click here. And for more information on how to link your ticketing account to your Palace account, please click here.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their continued patience, loyalty and magnificent support during these unprecedented times, and we eagerly await your return to Selhurst Park.

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Vote: Your Crystal Palace 20/21 Player of the Season

20 Hours ago

The 2020/21 season is almost over, meaning it's time to vote towards your Crystal Palace Player of the Season.

Read full article

Club News

Bill Leslie recalls ‘Zaha, oh yes!’ eight years on

20 Hours ago

On this day in 2013, Wilfried Zaha scored two goals against Brighton & Hove Albion in the second-leg of the play-off semi-final to win the game for Crystal Palace, accompanied by the iconic ‘Zaha, oh...

Read full article

Club News

Premier League share broadcast plans for upcoming seasons

13 May 2021

The Premier League today released the below statement regarding broadcast plans for the upcoming seasons.

Read full article

Ticket News

Tickets now on sale for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

12 May 2021

We are delighted to confirm that a limited number of 2020/21 Season Ticket holders will be able to return to Selhurst Park for the Eagles’ final home match of the season against Arsenal, following the...

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

Tickets now on sale for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

12 May 2021

We are delighted to confirm that a limited number of 2020/21 Season Ticket holders will be able to return to Selhurst Park for the Eagles’ final home match of the season against Arsenal, following the...

Read full article

Ticket News

2021/22 Season Ticket pricing confirmed as renewals open

30 April 2021

With renewals now open, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows.

Read full article

Ticket News

Season Tickets 21/22: Key dates you need to know

23 March 2021

Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 are going on sale soon, providing you the best chance of following every home moment of a hugely anticipated season.

Read full article

Ticket News

Statement: Season Ticket update

20 March 2021

Following the government’s positive update on the easing of lockdown, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

Read full article

View more