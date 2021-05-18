Skip to site footer
All you need to know if attending Crystal Palace v Arsenal

10 Hours ago

Supporters make their long-awaited return to Selhurst Park this Wednesday (19th) as Crystal Palace take on Arsenal. If you’re one of the 6,500 returning to SE25, please ensure you read all the below information before arrival.

Before arriving

  • You must complete a Health Questionnaire before arriving at the stadium. if you haven’t been sent one please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk
  • Ensure you have printed your tickets in advance, or downloaded your contactless ticket as early as possible
  • If travelling by public transport, please follow all laws and guidance in place regarding social distancing and wearing a mask
  • Please be aware there services running to and from Selhurst are slower than usual - you can plan your train journey here 

Arrival

  • Supporters will have staggered arrival times, shown on your matchday ticket. Please ensure you adhere to this time.
  • Wear a facemask and socially distance if travelling by public transport
  • The Fanzone will be open, but no alcohol will be available outside or in the concourses

Tickets

  • If using contactless NFC ticketing, please find out more here
  • If you chose an eTicket, please make sure you have printed it in advance

In-stadium

  • Supporters must socially distance with anyone not in their group of six or household of two. Space is left between every seat to accommodate this
  • Please wear a face covering at all times
  • Please keep left and follow the one-way system 
  • Please respect social distancing throughout the stadium
  • Please use hand sanitiser throughout
  • There is no alcohol available throughout the stadium 

All supporters must have read and agreed to our code of conduct in advance. If you need to read it again, please click here.

Players and staff will perform a lap of honour shortly after full-time. Supporters who wish to watch are asked to respect the above rules while waiting and stay in their seats when the lap takes place.

