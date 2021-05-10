Skip to site footer
Grab extra 25% off Away Iconic Range until Wednesday

2 Hours ago

With the end of the season fast approaching, the Palace Club Shops are offering an extra 25% off the stylish Away Iconic Range!

You’ve seen the boys from SE25 play in the gleaming white away kit on the road, but when they make their way out of the tunnel they’re wearing the outstanding Away Iconic Track Jacket.

If you don’t fancy a jacket, look no further as the Away Iconic Polo Shirt would be perfect for the summer BBQs coming up! There’s also a T-shirt version if you prefer to go buttonless instead.

The 25% off offer is only valid until midnight on Wednesday, so be quick or they’ll be gone quicker than you can say ‘Zenith Data Systems Cup’...

Don’t forget, all Palace shirts are currently on sale too as part of our huge clearance sale, with prices starting at £20 for adults and £15 for juniors!

READ NEXT: Palace PUMA gear now up to 60% off

Palace Away - Web Banner.png


