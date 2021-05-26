Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Van Aanholt called up to represent Netherlands at European Championship

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has been called up to represent the Netherlands in this summer’s European Championship.

Club News

Midfielder Jacob Montes to join Crystal Palace

25 May 2021

The defender, who made 23 appearances for the Eagles in 20/21, will join former Palace manager Frank de Boer in his Netherlands squad for the upcoming tournament.

The Netherlands are in Group C and are one of the tournament's hosts. If they win their group they may face England in the Round of 16, however they will have to get past tricky opposition in the form of Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia.

Two warm-up clashes against Scotland and Georgia await the Netherlands before their first fixture against Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Saturday, 13th June (21:00 BST).

Van Aanholt follows Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi in earning his call up.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels for further updates!

READ NEXT: Van Aanholt: "When Cahill talks, everybody listens"

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Scott Banks and Sion Spence earn international call-ups

25 May 2021

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke and Batshuayi in Belgium squad for European Championship

17 May 2021

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi have been called up to represent Belgium after Roberto Martinez named his squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Read full article

First Team

Find out how the international Eagles got on over the break

31 March 2021

With the international break over, find out how all the lads performed with their national sides with our recap below.

Read full article

First Team

International Eagles on song with goals from Benteke and more

31 March 2021

It was a bumper night for Palace’s internationals that saw three goals scored by three different players – including a stunning volley and a 96th minute equaliser!

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Benteke nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award

25 May 2021

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award - and you can get behind him by voting below!

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Anfield a fitting setting for final Palace game

23 May 2021

Roy Hodgson says Anfield was a fitting location for his final match as Crystal Palace manager, as he oversaw the final game of his four-year tenure in charge of the club.

Read full article

First Team

Townsend: I wouldn't be here without Hodgson

23 May 2021

Andros Townsend has paid tribute to Roy Hodgson’s “great service to football” as he bowed out as Palace manager at Anfield against Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Hodgson bows out as Palace fall to defeat at Anfield on final day

23 May 2021

A goal either side of half-time from Sadio Mane saw Crystal Palace fall to defeat in Roy Hodgson's final match as manager in a determined display at Anfield on the final day of the season.

Read full article

View more