Van Aanholt called up to represent Netherlands at European Championship

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has been called up to represent the Netherlands in this summer’s European Championship.

The defender, who made 23 appearances for the Eagles in 20/21, will join former Palace manager Frank de Boer in his Netherlands squad for the upcoming tournament.

The Netherlands are in Group C and are one of the tournament's hosts. If they win their group they may face England in the Round of 16, however they will have to get past tricky opposition in the form of Austria, Ukraine and North Macedonia.



Two warm-up clashes against Scotland and Georgia await the Netherlands before their first fixture against Ukraine at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Saturday, 13th June (21:00 BST).



Van Aanholt follows Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi in earning his call up.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels for further updates!

READ NEXT: Van Aanholt: "When Cahill talks, everybody listens"