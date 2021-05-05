Skip to site footer
Premier League update: Final fixtures away fans decision and transfer window dates

18 Hours ago

The Premier League have today confirmed away supporters will not be permitted to the final two matches of 2020/21, and also shared dates for the summer transfer window.

The window will open for 12 weeks from 9th June and will close at 23:00 BST on 31st August. This will align with other European leagues.

Regarding the upcoming Arsenal game, the club will share details on arrangements as soon as possible when confirmed by the Premier League. 

On the final two matchrounds of 20/21, in which Palace will face Arsenal at home and Liverpool away, the Premier League said:

"The final two match rounds of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions.  

Fixture News

Crystal Palace fixture details v Southampton and Aston Villa confirmed

30 April 2021

"Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17th May in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10th May.

"The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home game with supporters before the end of the season. Match Round 37 will now be played on Tuesday 18th and Wednesday 19th May with the final matches of the season kicking off at 4pm on Sunday 23rd May, as planned.

"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the league and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home fan attendance.

"The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season."

