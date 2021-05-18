Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson reveals how family shaped decision to step down

4 Hours ago

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Arsenal, Crystal Palace manager reminisced about his time at Palace and highlighted just how important family is on and off the pitch.

After announcing that he’s stepping down after four years at the helm at Palace, he initially looked back on this time at the club: “When you’ve been here for four years, a productive four years, both for myself and the club itself, one has to look at it globally. 

“Each year’s been a challenge and a tough one for us, but to keep ourselves away from the relegation zone is probably the thing that’s going to stick most in my memory - along with the pleasure of going to the training ground and working with this group of players.”

The decision itself was something that Hodgson was brooding over for a while, as he explains: “I can’t say that it’s been easy, but it’s not one that’s come quickly. It’s something which I’ve almost planned for quite a long period of time.

"[I’m] asking myself questions: what are you doing? Are you doing the right thing? Are you totally comfortable with the thought that you’re moving away?

Stepping away from the club he holds so dearly is a tough decision, and Hodgson continued to reminisce and appreciate his time in south London.

“I’ve been so accepted and received here at Crystal Palace. The club has always been so dear and close to my heart and I suppose it gives a little extra spice to the situation, which has given me even more to think about.

Club News

Roy Hodgson reflects on stepping down from Crystal Palace management role

3 Hours ago

“The club’s in a very good place at the moment, we’re going to build on the last four years, we’re going to get stronger. Our fan base as you know already is quite incredible and I’m happy to have been a part of it for the past four years and I’m very happy with the way they’ve treated me, Ray Lewington and the rest of the staff.”

Finally, whilst being proud of the Palace family, Hodgson emphasised the importance of family off the pitch and the support he has received from them.

“It would be a very dishonest football manager who doesn’t pay tribute to the love and support he gets from his family. 

“The enormous job they do in the difficult moments - they’re the ones that know you best, they’re the ones who can read you best -  Of course, my wife in particular has backed up every decision that I’ve made.

“They’ve backed me up very much with this particular decision as well - that this is the right moment to step aside and see what the future brings.”

READ NEXT: Roy Hodgson: The south Londoner who conquered football

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Roy Hodgson: The south Londoner who conquered football

3 Hours ago

In one of the longest and most diverse tales in modern football, the latest chapter closes. Curriculum Vitae, in its most literal translation, means ‘course of life’. The course of any football...

Read full article

Club News

'It risks being emotional': Every word from Hodgson after announcing departure

3 Hours ago

After four seasons of sustained top-flight football, Roy Hodgson is stepping down as Crystal Palace manager.

Read full article

Club News

Roy Hodgson to step down as Crystal Palace manager

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will leave his role as manager of Crystal Palace F.C. at the end of this season. Hodgson’s final match in charge of the Eagles will be at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday, his...

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: The best images from Hodgson's time at Palace

6 Hours ago

After four successful years in SE25, not just on the pitch but on the training ground and in the community, Roy Hodgson’s tenure at Selhurst Park is coming to an end – and one of the club's...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Palace v Arsenal: full match details and how to watch on TV

17 May 2021

Crystal Palace take on Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 19th May (19:00 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke and Batshuayi in Belgium squad for European Championship

17 May 2021

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi have been called up to represent Belgium after Roberto Martinez named his squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Read full article

First Team

Watch Palace's fightback in free Aston Villa highlights

16 May 2021

Crystal Palace's victory over Aston Villa provided an engaging clash for hopefully Selhurst Park's final behind closed doors game as the Eagles secured a confident 3-2 win.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke credits Hodgson with Palace form

16 May 2021

After scoring a third goal in three games with his header against Aston Villa, Christian Benteke said his Crystal Palace form is a credit to the faith manager Roy Hodgson has shown him.

Read full article

View more