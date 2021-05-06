Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vicente Guaita earns second W88 POTM of the season

9 Hours ago

Vicente Guaita has collected his second W88 Player of the Month award of 2020/21 as Crystal Palace fans voted the goalkeeper for the April accolade.

Guaita earned over 52% of fans' votes, beating Eberechi Eze (10.1%) and Christian Benteke (9.9%) to the award.

The Spainard particularly impressed during the Eagles' 1-1 draw with Everton, a game in which he produced a string of eye-catching saves to secure a point and landslide Man of the Match award.

His first Player of the Month this season came in December, when the No.31 saved a penalty from Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the final game of 2020.

Speaking with the Player of the Month trophy in his hands, Guaita said: "[I feel] good. The most important is to play with Crystal Palace. For me, it’s amazing [to play] the games. Now it’s the last games for finishing the season – more important, more points and [to come back] to the fans."

Palace face five more matches this season as they look to increase their current points total of 38. Fans will return to Selhurst Park for the Arsenal clash on May 19th, which you can find out more about by clicking here.

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Crystal Palace docuseries When Eagles Dare to launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

10 Hours ago

The brand-new Crystal Palace Football Club docuseries, When Eagles Dare, will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4th.

Read full article

Club News

Remembering Palace's last-minute survival at Stockport 20 years on

11 Hours ago

On this day in 2001, Crystal Palace beat Stockport County 1-0 at Edgeley Park to secure their safety on the final day of the Division One season.

Read full article

Ticket News

Details: Fans to make Selhurst return as Crystal Palace v Arsenal rescheduled

5 May 2021

We are delighted to confirm that a limited number of 2020/21 Season Ticket holders will be able to return to Selhurst Park for the Eagles’ final home match of the season against Arsenal, following the...

Read full article

Club News

Premier League update: Final fixtures away fans decision and transfer window dates

5 May 2021

The Premier League have today confirmed away supporters will not be permitted to the final two matches of 2020/21, and also shared dates for the summer transfer window.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

How to follow Sheffield United v Crystal Palace live - including TV details

5 May 2021

Crystal Palace take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, 8th May (15:00 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises standout peformer in Man City defeat

1 May 2021

Roy Hodgson reserved special praise for Tyrick Mitchell’s performance after Palace’s two goal defeat to Manchester City at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew reveals how Palace prepared for City and his top 10 hopes

1 May 2021

Speaking with Premier League Productions ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester City, Jordan Ayew said he is optimistic about Palace’s chances in the game and season remainder.

Read full article

First Team

Team news: Palace make double change for City clash

1 May 2021

Roy Hodgson makes two changes to his lineup as Crystal Palace welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell returning to the side.

Read full article

View more