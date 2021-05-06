Vicente Guaita earns second W88 POTM of the season

Vicente Guaita has collected his second W88 Player of the Month award of 2020/21 as Crystal Palace fans voted the goalkeeper for the April accolade.

Guaita earned over 52% of fans' votes, beating Eberechi Eze (10.1%) and Christian Benteke (9.9%) to the award.

The Spainard particularly impressed during the Eagles' 1-1 draw with Everton, a game in which he produced a string of eye-catching saves to secure a point and landslide Man of the Match award.

"Why does Vicente Guaita always play like prime [insert goalkeeper's name] against us?"



A thread of VG's best saves for #InternationalGoalkeeperDay 🧤#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/8zdcHwet4s — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 14, 2021

His first Player of the Month this season came in December, when the No.31 saved a penalty from Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the final game of 2020.

Speaking with the Player of the Month trophy in his hands, Guaita said: "[I feel] good. The most important is to play with Crystal Palace. For me, it’s amazing [to play] the games. Now it’s the last games for finishing the season – more important, more points and [to come back] to the fans."

Palace face five more matches this season as they look to increase their current points total of 38. Fans will return to Selhurst Park for the Arsenal clash on May 19th, which you can find out more about by clicking here.