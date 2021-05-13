Skip to site footer
Vote: Your Crystal Palace 20/21 Player of the Season

4 Hours ago

The 2020/21 season is almost over, meaning it's time to vote towards your Crystal Palace Player of the Season.

The campaign has been a unique one, with players competing behind closed doors almost entirely.

Below, you can put forward your choice from the 22 Eagles to have featured in the league this season. 

Vicente Guaita leads the way for appearances so far, with Eberechi Eze and Cheikhou Kouyate close behind, while Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke head-up the goalscoring.

You have choices running throughout the team - be it Guaita for his heroics in goal, Gary Cahill or Kouyate for their solid work at the heart of defence, Eze, Zaha or Benteke for their attacking prowess or someone else entirely, check out each of the lads in action below and then nominate your selection!

READ NEXT: Vote for your Palace Goal of the Season 20/21

GOTS 20-21 banner.png


