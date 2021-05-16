Skip to site footer
Watch Palace's fightback in free Aston Villa highlights

6 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's victory over Aston Villa provided an engaging clash for hopefully Selhurst Park's final behind closed doors game as the Eagles secured a confident 3-2 win.

The afternoon began in Villa's favour and the visiting side appeared strongest for the first spell. John McGinn opened the scoring after 17 minutes, but Tyrick Mitchell earned his first assist when Christian Benteke headed home an equaliser a while later.

Just minutes after Palace pulled level, however, the Villans again took the lead - this time through Anwar El Ghazi striking from range.

Palace then looked dominant in the second-half and enjoyed a prolonged period in their guests' half, testing Villa's backline and 'keeper repeatedly.

Eventually, their efforts paid off and Wilfried Zaha cannoned home before Mitchell bagged his first professional goal minutes from full-time.

To see all of these and more in full and for free, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the official app!

First Team

Benteke credits Hodgson with Palace form

14 Hours ago

After scoring a third goal in three games with his header against Aston Villa, Christian Benteke said his Crystal Palace form is a credit to the faith manager Roy Hodgson has shown him.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises 'popular' Mitchell after 'rousing applause' from teammates

16 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson told his post-match press conference that Tyrick Mitchell received a 'rousing' round of applause from his Crystal Palace teammates after the left-back scored his first professional goal.

Read full article

First Team

Deserving Mitchell scoops MOTM for Villa goal and assist

16 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell unsurprisingly scooped Crystal Palace's eToro Man of the Match after his landmark performance against Aston Villa.

Read full article

First Team

Tyrick Mitchell reveals thoughts behind first Palace goal

16 Hours ago

Speaking after securing his first goal and assist for Crystal Palace, it's no wonder Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell repeated the phrase 'dream come true'.

Read full article

