Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hennessey joins Wales as Red Dragons seek to repeat Euro success

9 Hours ago

Wayne Hennessey has been named in Wales' 26-man squad for Euro 2020, where he could add to his 95 international caps.

The goalkeeper is Palace's most-capped international while representing the club and holds the second-most appearances in Wales history (95), behind teammate Chris Gunter.

Gunter has also been picked for the European Championships this summer, alongside Palace Academy graduate Jonny Williams.

Hennessey, Gunter and Williams all featured in Wales' remarkable Euro 2016 tournament, in which the Red Dragons reached the tournament's semi-finals. They qualified for this year's competition for just the second time in history.

Hennessey could earn his 100th cap should he feature five times across Wales' two upcoming friendlies and enough Euro matches. He is rivalled by Leicester City's Danny Ward and Stoke City's Adam Davies in games against Switzerland (June 12th), Turkey (16th) and Italy (20th).

Best of luck, Wayne!

READ NEXT: Scott Banks and Sion Spence earn international call-ups

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Van Aanholt called up to represent Netherlands at European Championship

26 May 2021

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has been called up to represent the Netherlands in this summer’s European Championship.

Read full article

Academy

Scott Banks and Sion Spence earn international call-ups

25 May 2021

Scott Banks has been named in Scotland's Under-21 squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke and Batshuayi in Belgium squad for European Championship

17 May 2021

Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi have been called up to represent Belgium after Roberto Martinez named his squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Read full article

First Team

Find out how the international Eagles got on over the break

31 March 2021

With the international break over, find out how all the lads performed with their national sides with our recap below.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Van Aanholt called up to represent Netherlands at European Championship

26 May 2021

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has been called up to represent the Netherlands in this summer’s European Championship.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award

25 May 2021

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been nominated for May's Premier League Player of the Month Award - and you can get behind him by voting below!

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Anfield a fitting setting for final Palace game

23 May 2021

Roy Hodgson says Anfield was a fitting location for his final match as Crystal Palace manager, as he oversaw the final game of his four-year tenure in charge of the club.

Read full article

First Team

Townsend: I wouldn't be here without Hodgson

23 May 2021

Andros Townsend has paid tribute to Roy Hodgson’s “great service to football” as he bowed out as Palace manager at Anfield against Liverpool on the final day of the season.

Read full article

View more