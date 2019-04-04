Aveiro marked his 17th birthday by signing a professional deal with the club in September 2018. An attacking midfielder, he celebrated his first pro contract by scoring a hat-trick for the under-18s in a 4-2 win against Watford.

And for the Development squad, Aveiro has been improving himself further at a higher level, playing seven times and scoring once for Richard Shaw's men.

Aveiro has been a consistent performer in the under 18s this season, and has also featured in the under 23s. Averio also took part in an under 19 trip to Israel. Watch a Palace TV documentary on the trip below.

Whilst there are no matches to be played during the training camp, everyone at the club wishes Brandon well for his first experience with a national youth team.