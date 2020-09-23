ACADEMY UPDATE

The club's first season as a Category 1 Academy has got off to a fantastic start, with the Under-18s taking all three points on their season opener at Southampton, whilst the Under-23s secured a 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion earlier this week at Selhurst Park.

Huge progress has been made on the site, and you can watch drone footage of how the Academy currently looks in the video below.

Remember, you can keep up to date with all U23 and U18 fixtures and results on the official Palace app, which is available for free on the App Store and Google Play store.

Academy Founder Membership benefits update

GENERAL ADMISSION SEASON TICKET FOR THE U23s

Available to all Academy Founder Members

With matches currently being played behind-closed-doors, fans are unable to attend U23 matches. Instead, all Academy Founder Members will be given free access to all live Palace TV broadcasts of Under-23 home league matches. Simply log-in to Palace TV on the Palace app or at eagles.cpfc.co.uk using the same details associated to your Academy Founder Membership for access. If you are having issues on matchdays – please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk, but do ensure your log-in credentials match your membership email address.

LIMITED-EDITION PIN BADGE

Available to all Academy Founder Members

All Academy Founder Members will receive their limited-edition pin badge by the end of October.

LOYALTY POINTS

Available to all Academy Founder Members

Loyalty Points have now been added to all Academy Founder Member ticketing accounts. To check your balance, go to tickets.cpfc.co.uk, login to your account and click PERSONAL DETAILS. If you have any questions about Loyalty Points, email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk.

TOUR OF THE ACADEMY

Available to all Academy Founder Members

With work on the new Academy in progress, we will look to invite all Academy Founder Members for a tour of the site once the development has been completed in 2021. Naturally, we will need to ensure all Covid-19 precautions are followed.

NAME ON THE ACADEMY FOUNDER MEMBER WALL

Available to all Academy Founder Members

All Academy Founder Members will be named on a special sign at the Academy site, which will be installed in early 2021. We will contact you in due course on this matter, to ensure your details are correct.

AN INVITATION TO WATCH FIRST-TEAM TRAINING

Available to Academy Founder Members who directed 2-4 tickets to the Academy as part of their Season Ticket refund or 4+ match tickets

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic access to the first-team training ground is limited to players and staff only. Academy Founder Members will be invited to watch the first-team train when restrcitions ease and it is deemed safe to do so.

CLUB SHOP GIFT CARDS

Available to Academy Founder Members who directed 2-4 tickets to the academy as part of their Season Ticket refund

Club Shop gift cards will be posted out to Academy Founder Members alongside their limited-edition pin badge and will be delivered by the end of October. Gift cards can be redeemed both online and in store.

SELHURST PARK TOUR

Available to Academy Founder Members who directed all four tickets to the Academy as part of their Season Ticket refund

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic access to Selhurst Park is limited to players and staff only. Academy Founder Members will be invited to tour the stadium next year when it is safe to do so and the latest government guidelines allow.

20/21 GOLD MEMBERSHIP

Available to Academy Founder Members who directed all four tickets to the Academy as part of their Season Ticket refund.

20/21 Gold Memberships have been allocated to all eligible Academy Founder Members who can now take advantage of a range of great benefits.

All Gold Member benefits are now live - and can be viewed here.

Thank you once again for your magnificent support.