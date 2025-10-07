Buoyed by his senior debut for Palace, Rio Cardines has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Senior National Team for the decisive phase of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Soca Warriors are set to play two pivotal away matches during the upcoming October international break, first travelling to face Bermuda in Hamilton on Friday, 10th October, before heading to Willemstad for a clash against Curaçao on Tuesday, 14th October.

After two matchdays, Trinidad and Tobago sit third in Group B with one point. Jamaica currently top the group with six, followed by Curaçao on four, while Bermuda remain without a point.

With four games remaining, a top-two finish could still open the door to a World Cup place – potentially via an inter-confederation play-off.

Cardines has become a regular fixture in the national setup since making his senior debut in May at the Unity Cup, hosted at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. In that match – a narrow 3-2 loss to Jamaica – he played the full 90 minutes and came close to scoring, striking the post with a free-kick that led to a rebound goal.

He has since featured in both World Cup qualifiers and Gold Cup fixtures, including consecutive 1-1 draws with Haiti and Saudi Arabia.

Most recently, Cardines started both of Trinidad’s opening group games – a goalless draw with Curaçao that ended a four-game winless streak, and a 2-0 loss away to group leaders Jamaica, where he again played the full match.

Trinidad advanced to this stage of qualification after finishing second in their previous group, edging out Grenada on goal difference, having scored 16 goals in four matches.

Cardines' consistent selection and performances underline his growing influence within the national team as they continue their push toward the 2026 World Cup.