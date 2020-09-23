The Academy was granted Category 1 status in July this year, marking a landmark achievement in the club's history. Both the Under-18s and U23s celebrated their first matches as Category 1 sides with solid results: the U18s winning 2-1 at Southampton and the U23s drawing 3-3 with West Bromwich Albion.

Development on the Academy on Copers Cope Road is now making significant progression, with the latest updates including:

Show pitch and others being prepared

Platform ready for covered pitch

3G pitch nearing completion

Works ongoing to building interiors

There is currently one full pitch in use at the Academy, with teams training at other Beckenham locations before their incredible new site is completed.

Further work includes:

A central area of open-plan office and meeting spaces together with a restaurant common / meeting area that will be the hub of the Academy, linked to terraces overlooking the new ‘show pitch’

Four classrooms, open-plan office and meeting spaces

Campus-style internal and external refit to all buildings

A new gym and sports science facility

Fourteen dressing rooms of differing sizes

To see how the redevelopment is progressing, click on the video below!

