Table toppers

Building on last week’s 0-2 victory at Swindon to top their group in the Papa John’s Trophy, Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s trounced north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday to notch a five-game unbeaten streak.

All five goals across the two matches were scored by the red-hot John-Kymani Gordon, who now has eight goals and two assists in six games.

Palace are currently level on points with Premier League 2 Division 1 leaders Arsenal, though behind on goals scored. The U21s also faced European opposition in mid-week, as they welcomed Hertha Berlin to south London. A 1-0 victory thanks to Ademola Ola-Adebomi’s first goal of the season saw the Eagles edge out the side from the German capital.

Elsewhere, Rob Quinn’s Under-18s were in Premier League Cup action on Saturday as they welcomed fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope. Building on their scintillating league form of late, the young Eagles comfortably put three goals past the Seagulls to top their group.