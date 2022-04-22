The final whistle sparked jubilation among the squad, who lifted the trophy in front of friends and family – but their journey doesn’t end there.

The Under-15s have now qualified for the national final on Friday, 6th May, where they will take on Sunderland at a neutral venue.

If they go on to win the national final, they will replicate the achievements of the 2019 side which included Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Victor Akinwale among others.

Que sera, sera

It wasn’t to be at Wembley for the senior side, as their remarkable FA Cup journey ended in the semi-finals at the hands of Chelsea

The day was a memorable one for the Under-18s side, who sat behind the dugout as guests of the first-team squad, and witnessed Academy graduates Tyrick Mitchell and Wilfried Zaha representing the club at one of the most famous arenas in world football.