A five-star triumph

In late November, Rob Quinn’s young Eagles were undone by London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, however they bounced back immediately and managed to hit five past Brighton & Hove Albion with no response to keep the pressure on at the top of the Under 18 Premier League South.

Elsewhere, Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s have been in Premier League Cup Action with back-to-back fixtures against Bristol City, who are top of the Professional Development League South. A 2-2 draw in the South West saw the Eagles claim top spot in Group E, though they were knocked off on goal difference after a 2-5 defeat to the Robins a week later.

A Historic FA Youth Cup Draw

Palace Under-18s will kick-off their FA Youth Cup campaign on Sunday, 11th December against reigning champions Manchester United. The Red Devils are record winners of the Under-18 competition, taking the trophy 11 times, including for the inaugural tournament in 1953.

The young Eagles will look to progress beyond the Third Round proper, having previously won the FA Youth Cup back-to-back in 1977 and 1978 with the future 'Team of the Eighties', and finished runners-up in 1997 and 1992 - most notably against the famous “Class of ‘92”.

Be there to support the young Eagles at Selhurst Park on Sunday, click HERE to for more information and to buy tickets.