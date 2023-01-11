Pushing for top spot...

It’s been a busy festive period for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s. Five consecutive Premier League Cup games have resulted in them sitting in third place in Group E, with a winner-takes-all final clash against Sheffield United on Friday, 13th January to decide who makes it through to the next round. This game will take place at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill, with tickets available from as low as £2 - click HERE for more information.

The U21s also triumphed over fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, in a return to Premier League 2 Division 1 action in January. They’re currently in second place, a point behind leaders Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Rob Quinn’s Under-18s side were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by reigning champions Manchester United, in a close-fought clash at Selhurst Park. They will travel to face London rivals Fulham on Saturday, 14th January.