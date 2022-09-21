Consolidating top spot

Palace Under-21s welcomed London rivals Chelsea to Selhurst Park as they looked to continue their push at the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1. After going 0-2 and 1-3 behind, Paddy McCarthy’s side displayed excellent character to fight back to earn a point in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

The point means they’re joint-top of the PL2, ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City on goals scored.

Elsewhere, Palace Under-18s faced the reigning Under-18 Premier League South champions Southampton at Copers Cope on Saturday and managed to secure three points with the odds stacked against them.

After falling 1-2 down and dropping to 10 men in the first-half, Rob Quinn’s side fought back to draw level and eventually ran away 3-2 winners thanks to a Basilio Socoliche brace. The young Eagles now sit in second place in the U18 PL South, three points behind leaders West Ham United.