Congratulations, Kaden and Killian

Tuesday’s 0-2 victory over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup was a special occasion for the Palace Academy, as Kaden Rodney and Killian Phillips made their professional debuts for the club. Both players started the game and played well to help the Eagles into the next round of the competition.

“[I found out that I was starting] only a couple of hours before the game, actually,” Rodney told Palace TV. “So it was a shock. I didn’t want to do that [text people] – I messaged the ones closest to me and got my head down and tried to do my best out there.

“He [Patrick Vieira] just told me he knows he has faith in me, so go out there and do what I can do and influence the game.”