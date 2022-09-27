International Eagles

Under-21s defender Seán Grehan found the back of the net for the Republic of Ireland Under-19s, helping them get their UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying off to the best possible start with a 6-0 thumping of Gibraltar.

He continued to feature in their second game against Wales, playing the full match and keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory.

Elsewhere, loanee Jake O’Brien played the full 90 minutes in the first leg of the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s play-off game against Israel. He will look to feature again in the second leg on Tuesday, 27th September as the Boys in Green look to secure qualification to the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

