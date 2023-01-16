With Carlisle already a goal to the good early in the second half, the teenager collected a square ball from Kris Dennis, took on a Newport defender, beat him with quick feet and coolly slotted past the goalkeeper; his first professional goal in his first professional game.

To cap the weekend off, Gordon’s star turn at Brunton Park – in an eventual 2-0 win – saw him named in the EFL League Two Team of the Week.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson later said: “I was a little bit concerned that I was asking a bit too much of him by putting him in [from the start] today, but to get that goal was brilliant. It’ll make him feel on top of the world and hopefully it’s the first of many from him.”