Also hitting the back of the net on Saturday was fellow Academy graduate Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who scored Charlton Athletic’s second in a 2-0 home win over Barnsley.
The strike – Rak-Sakyi’s seventh of the season for the Addicks, and fifth in his last 11 league games – was a simple finish from close range after Macauley Bonne struck the post.
And over in Belgium, forward Luke Plange scored twice for RWD Molenbeek in their eventual 4-3 friendly defeat to Luxembourg’s FC Swift Hesperange – a match in which defender Jake O’Brien also featured.
Plange’s two goals – one being a penalty – both arrived in the first half, with Molenbeek stepping up preparations for their Belgian First Division B promotion push.
Defender Dan Quick, who joined Isthmian League Premier Division side Billericay Town on loan on Friday, was another debutant. The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Folkestone Invicta as Billericay held out for a 1-1 draw.
And also in action were midfielder Killian Phillips and forward Rob Street, who impressed in Shrewsbury Town’s 4-0 win away at Burton in League One; and midfielder Malachi Boateng, who helped Queen’s Park to remain top of the Scottish Championship with a 0-0 draw at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.