Holding on at the top

Both the Under-18s and Under-21s have had tricky fixtures in the past two weeks. After narrowly losing out to Everton in a seven-goal thriller, Paddy McCarthy’s U21s suffered late heartbreak against Plymouth Argyle as they were knocked out of the Papa Johns Trophy.

They managed to pick themselves up for a top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City and came away with a point late on in dramatic fashion. Results elsewhere have seen the U21s displaced from the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1, however another clash at the top awaits as they travel to face Arsenal on Monday, 31st October.

Elsewhere, after registering a sixth successive win in all competitions with a victory over Sheffield United in the U18 Premier League Cup, the young Eagles saw that run abruptly brought to a halt after losing away at Leicester City. Rob Quinn's side still remain second in the U18 Premier League South.