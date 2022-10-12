Soaring Eagles

The first game back for the Under-21s saw them face European opposition in the form of Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup. They managed to hit seven past the Parisians in a thrilling 7-3 victory. They followed this up with a 0-1 victory over West Ham United just a few days later to make it 10 games unbeaten in all competitions since the start of the season.

Two defeats followed: the first of which came at the hands of League 1 Bristol Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy, leaving qualification up for grabs in Tuesday’s game against Plymouth Argyle should results go Palace’s way. The second was a gruelling 3-4 loss at home Everton, where the side nearly fought back from 1-4 down to salvage a point in the 90th minute.

Palace remain top of the league, however.