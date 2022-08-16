Pre-season tournament triumph

The young Eagles were involved in a number of pre-season tournaments during the summer. The Premier League Next Gen Cup returned after a two-year hiatus and Palace recorded a third-place finish in their group which featured West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Kerala Blasters.

Meanwhile a Palace Under-17 side won a tournament featuring Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Dundee United.

We also confirmed over summer that Palace would face European opposition including Paris Saint-Germain in the PL International Cup.

A flying start

Monday, 8th August saw the Under-21s open their 22/23 campaign in the best possible fashion with a 3-2 victory over fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion under the lights at Selhurst Park.

McCarthy’s Eagles promptly followed this up four days later with an even more emphatic 1-5 triumph over Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village, which saw them move to the top of the Premier League 2 Division 1.

The Under-18s began their new campaign on Saturday and unfortunately fell to a 2-3 defeat at the hands of West Ham.

What to watch this week

The Under-21s are back in action on Friday, 19th August as they look to make it three wins on the bounce. They will travel to face Fulham, who are new to the Premier League 2 Division 1, at Motspur Park – and you can watch this game LIVE on Palace TV+ (15:00 BST). Click here to choose a subscription.

Can't follow the action live? Keep up with everything that's going on at the Academy by following the official Crystal Palace Academy Twitter account.