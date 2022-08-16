Loans, signings and pro deals
There have been a number of moves both in and out at the Academy over summer. A number of players were released, while 13 first-year scholars joined the fold to compete at Under-18 level.
Elsewhere, Ryan Bartley, Maliq Cadogan and Joe Sheridan all signed professional deals along with defensive midfielder David Ozoh, who featured in the pre-season tour of Australia and Singapore.
Two new centre-back signings, Kofi Balmer from Larne F.C. and Seán Grehan, who impressed on trial, joined Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s. Elsewhere, Northern Irish midfielder Cormac Austin has signed for the Under-18s.
Left-back Reece Hannam has moved to Bromley; fellow left-back Tayo Adaramola has joined Championship side Coventry City; midfielder Malachi Boateng has headed north to Queen’s Park and Scotland Under-21 international Scott Banks has moved to Bradford City – all on season-long loans.
Finally, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has signed a five-year contract and has also moved on a season-long loan to League One club Charlton Athletic.