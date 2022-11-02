Fighting for top spot

Palace’s Under-21s faced back-to-back clashes at the top of the table in the past couple of weeks. They followed a last-gasp 3-3 draw against reigning champions Manchester City with a 1-1 draw with London rivals Arsenal on Monday evening, meaning Paddy McCarthy’s side are no longer in pole position of the Premier League 2 Division 1.

The draws and results elsewhere have seen the U21s move to third place, however the top seven sides in the division are separated by just three points – meaning it’s all to play for in the coming weeks.

With an eye on top spot in the Under 18 Premier League South, Rob Quinn’s U18s faced Fulham at Copers Cope and came back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with the Cottagers. They currently remain in second place, five points behind leaders West Ham United.