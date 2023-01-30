Another Palace loanee to score a game-winning goal was defender Jake O’Brien for RWD Molenbeek in their 2-1 Belgian First Division B victory away at Lierse.

The goal – O’Brien’s second in 19 appearances in Belgium – arrived in the 12th minute, with the centre-back crashing home a header to double his side’s early lead.

Lierse did score a late consolation goal, but it was not enough to prevent O’Brien and Molenbeek from moving to the top of the league just two games before the scheduled division split.

Also enjoying a match-winning turn in the Football League was 20-year-old midfielder Killian Phillips, who assisted Ryan Bowman’s winner for Shrewsbury Town in the eighth minute of stoppage time against Forest Green Rovers in League One.

The Shrews had trailed to Jordon Garrick’s first-half strike until deep into stoppage time, when Rekeil Pyke blasted them level, moments before Phillips muscled his way through Forest Green’s midfield and played in Bowman for the most dramatic of winning goals.

The 2-1 win, in which fellow Palace loanee Rob Street also featured for Shrewsbury, saw the duo move up to ninth in the League One table.

Elsewhere in the same division, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played the full 90 minutes for Charlton Athletic in a 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

In the National League South, David Boateng kept a clean sheet on his Dover Athletic debut as they drew 0-0 at Hemel Hempstead, whilst fellow defender Dan Quick could not prevent Billericay Town from falling to a 3-1 loss at Horsham in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

In Scotland, goalkeeper Remi Matthews played in St Johnstone’s 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, while in the Scottish Championship, Malachi Boateng was unable to prevent Queen’s Park from falling to a 3-0 loss at Dundee.

RESILIENT U18S VICTORIOUS OVER VILLA

Crystal Palace Under-18s made it two wins on the bounce with a resilient defensive performance against Aston Villa on a cold Saturday morning at Copers Cope.

A tidy finish from Zach Marsh, along with a second half strike from in-form Basilio Socoliche, saw Palace deservedly pick up all three points.

The win saw the U18s remain in second place in U18 Premier League South, three points clear of third-placed Chelsea, with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur up next on Saturday, 11th February.