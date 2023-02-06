In League One, all four Palace Academy players featured in wins for their sides, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scoring a special goal for Charlton Athletic and Killian Phillips assisting the match-winner for Shrewsbury Town.

Rak-Sakyi’s goal was his seventh league goal of the season for the Addicks, and arrived early into their eventual 2-1 away win at Exeter City.

It was one to savour and set his side on the way to victory, as the 20-year-old timed his run to perfection to meet George Dobson’s clipped ball forwards clean on the half-volley, rocketing a finish high past the helpless goalkeeper.

You can watch Rak-Sakyi’s strike at the beginning of the video below.