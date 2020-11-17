The young defender becomes the third Under-18s player this season to put pen to paper with the club as an existing Academy prospect.

Having joined the Eagles as an Under-12, Adaramola progressed alongside many of his current teammates to win the Under-15 Super Floodlit Cup in 2019. That same year, he also competed at Under-17 level with the Republic of Ireland, his country of birth, when he started all three European Championship qualifiers and earned an assist.

This season – his first as a regular in the Under-18s – he has started all seven games and won two penalties from left-back.

Speaking shortly after signing his first professional deal, the 17-year-old said: “I just feel so happy. I’m just grateful for everyone who’s been with me throughout this journey and now the hard work continues.

“The next step is to be around the first-team as much as possible and to do well in the league this season.”

Reacting to Adaramola’s deal, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Congratulations to Tayo on signing his pro forms.

“Tayo follows in the recent footsteps of fellow U18 players Jadan Raymond and Fionn Mooney in committing his future to the club, and this announcement shows that following our recent elevation to Category 1 status, we are wholeheartedly committed to retaining our best talent.

“This is a landmark day in Tayo’s career and everyone here is looking forward to seeing him work even harder to further his progression.”

