Recovering from injuries is often viewed as a purely physical feat, however what is often overlooked is the holistic battle that players face when out for a prolonged period.

Players often find themselves with more time on their hands, away from the pitch, and at a loss for how to properly utilise their recovery. When Lewis-Brown faced this dilemma, he was supported by the club in beginning a degree with the University of Roehampton.

“Rowan Griffiths, Academy Head of Education, told me about this opportunity to study at the University of Roehampton while I was injured,” he explains.

“Being out for 10 months opened my eyes to see what else was available, as I had a lot of spare time. Now I’m currently studying Sports Management at the University of Roehampton, thanks to the partnership between Crystal Palace and the university.

“I’m studying two days a week and it’s just sometimes good to get away from that environment of football and be around different people. It’s a three-year course and at the end I’ll get a degree.

“Sports Management at Roehampton is a mixture of both on and off the pitch. It focuses on both business and sports as one almost. You’re looking at different aspects of sports and business, for example a job you can get out of it is running an agency and I think it will help me after my career.

“I’m mostly trying to stay organised and prepare for days ahead. At the start it was hard, I was falling a bit behind on work, but now I’ve got used to it and it’s pretty much straight forward. I try to get to Roehampton at least once a week."