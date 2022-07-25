The eight-team Next Generation Cup features five Premier League academy sides, one academy side from South Africa, and Bengaluru F.C. and Kerala Blasters of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

The teams will be divided into two groups and play their first match on Wednesday, July 27th in London and the Midlands. It is the first time the competition has been held in the United Kingdom.

Crystal Palace’s Under-19s will compete in a group against Kerala Blasters, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United. The games, along with a final, will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Academy over the course of three days from Wednesday, 27th July through to Saturday, 30th July.

The tournament is part of the longstanding partnership between Premier League and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to support the development of football in India.