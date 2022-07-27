The Premier League 2 has become an Under-21 competition for 22/23, however clubs are permitted to use five over-age outfield players and one over-age goalkeeper. Previously teams could only field three over-age outfield players.

Last season Palace's now-U21s finished fifth in the top tier of Academy football, sitting just two points off third.

The Under-18s finished nine points from the title in third place, with manager Rob Quinn guiding the youngsters for his first campaign.

Both teams open the season with big fixtures: the U21s take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home and the U18s host a London derby v West Ham United.

The U21s will also face European competition this season, battling PSG, Hertha Berlin, Dinamo Zagreb and SC Braga in the PL International Cup. Find out more about that here.

Below you can find all fixtures for both teams. Matches will be played across the Academy and Selhurst Park.

Palace Academy fixtures

All times are UK time and all fixtures are subject to change