The game will take place in south London by Saturday, 17th December and will be decided by extra-time and penalties if necessary, if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Palace's last Youth Cup clash ended in a shootout against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January this year. Recent graduates like Wilfried Zaha, Victor Moses, Nathaniel Clyne and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all featured in the tournament for Palace.

Full fixture details, including ticketing and broadcast information, will be confirmed in due course.

In the meantime, make sure to subscribe to Palace TV+ to enjoy a host of live Academy matches over the winter break.