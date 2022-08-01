First-team players Sam Johnstone, Chris Richards, Jaïro Riedewald and Malcolm Ebiowei all come in to Paddy McCarthy's side as they welcome European opposition to south London.

There are nine changes to the team which put three past Spurs on Saturday, with only Killian Phillips and Kaden Rodney - recent debutants against Oxford United - keeping their places.

Returning loanee Tayo Adaramola features in the side once more at left-back, while Ademola Ola-Adebomi makes his first start of the season as the spearhead of the Palace attack.

Victor Akinwale, who came on to score a stoppage time winner against Wolves, features on the bench once more, alongside Jadan Raymond, Danny Imray and Ryan Bartley who are yet to make an apperance this season.

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Rodney, Richards, Siddik, Adaramola, Riedewald, Phillips, Cadogan, Mooney, Ebiowei, Ola-Adebomi.

Subs: Addae, Imray, Bartley, Vigor, Raymond, Izquierdo, Akinwale.