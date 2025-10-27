The young Lions face Scotland (28th October, Excelsior Stadium), Lithuania (31st October), and Sweden (3rd November, both Broadwood Stadium) as they begin their journey towards next summer’s finals in Estonia.

Round One runs until 18th November, with the top two teams in each group progressing to Round Two League A. The draw on 10th December will determine the final qualifying path to the 2026 UEFA U17 EUROS and FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar.

Drakes-Thomas, previously capped three times at U16 level, received his first U17 call-up in September but was forced to withdraw from the squad.

A regular for the U21s, he’s impressed down the right flank with his pace and attacking threat. However, Powell will be without his favoured wide defender for the upcoming league fixtures against Newcastle (27th October) and Aston Villa (31st October).

Everyone at Palace wishes Joél the best of luck away with England.