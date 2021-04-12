The Eagles sit second in the table in their first season as a Category 1 Academy, level on points with leaders Fulham. After a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, they will be looking for revenge this time out – check out how they get on LIVE on YouTube here.

It’s a game that won’t be short of goals – in their last two fixtures an exciting Palace side have scored nine goals, while Villa’s contrasting fortunes have saw them lose 7-0 to Chelsea before beating Burton Albion 9-0.

Paddy McCarthy makes one change to the side that beat West Ham 5-1 last time out, with Victor Akinwale replacing Maliq Cadogan in the attack.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Thiselton, Sheridan, Quick, Adaramola, Rodney, Steele, Rak-Sakyi, Wells-Morrison, Omilabu, Akinwale.

Subs: Goodman (GK), Ling, Gonzalez, Cadogan, Ola-Adebomi.

How can I watch?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 12:30 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.