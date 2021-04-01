Palace are currently second in the league but sit level on points with Fulham, both having played 19 matches.

Their last clash - also broadcast live by the club - saw the young Eagles triumph 4-0 over Southampton thanks to goals from Maliq Cadogan (two), Kevin Gonzalez and Kaden Rodney.

The lads will be looking for similar success against the 11th-placed Hammers, who they overcame 2-1 away from home in November.

Manager Paddy McCarthy has fielded the same XI which overcame the Saints bar one change: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi replacing Victor Akinwale in the lineup.

Palace: Whitworth, Thistleton, Sheridan, Quick, Adaramola, Steele, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Cadogan, Rak-Sakyi, Omilabu.

Subs: Goodman, Ozoh, Gonzalez, Ola Adebomi, Akinwale.

How can I watch live?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage - including commentary, and analysis from Mark Bright - starting shortly before the 11:00 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app - which you can download here.

Stay tuned for team news later this morning!