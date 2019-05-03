The lads are currently waiting to clash with Wigan Athletic as they seek to win the Floodlit Cup as national champions, having beaten Chelsea 3-0 in Aldershot to be named regional winners.

Head Coach Darren Powell has a string of talent at his disposal including Jadan Raymond, Fionn Mooney and Victor Akinwale, whom Powell praised earlier in the week. Akinwale will start up top as 'probably the strongest goal threat' and found the net twice against Chelsea.

However it is tough to pick out any of the academy boys as stand-out talents from a squad that shows a great deal of promise for the future.

The youngest member of the squad - Zion Atta - was born in January 2005 and scored the winner to take Palace through to their regional final last month, in which he featured as a 76th minute substitute.

With Joe Whitworth away with England, the competent Owen Goodman starts between the sticks.

Palace: Goodman, Lewis Brown, Aderamola, Jobson, Bartley, Sheridan, Raymond, Wells, Akinwale, Mooney, Atta.

Subs: Rodney, Cowler, Cadman, Adebomi, Ling, Vigor, Bishop.

Wigan: Mooney, Winstanley, Smith, Haley, Robinson, Devine, Lomax, Mariette, Monks, Sze, Brooks, Watson.

Subs: Jones, Foirshaw, Timlin, Hughes, Gill, Knowles.

To watch how the next generation of Palace stars fare this evening live for free, just head to Palace TV! Alternatively, it's easier to view in the app: just click 'Palace TV'.