The Eagles sit second in the league, three points behind leaders Fulham but with a game in hand – check out all the action as they try and regain top spot LIVE on YouTube here.

After a 2-1 victory on the opening day of the season, Palace will look to complete a league double that would see them take a step closer to the title in their first season as a Category 1 Academy – a victory that would provide European football next season.

Paddy McCarthy fields a familiar side, with Daniel Quick and Joe Sheridan lining up at centre-back for the third successive game, alongside full-backs Dylan Thistleton and Tayo Adaramola. Kaden Rodney makes only his second start of the season to replace Fionn Mooney, while Victor Akinwale and David Omilabu start up front.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Thistleton, Sheridan, Quick, Adaramola, Steele, Rodney, Wells-Morrison, Cadogan, Akinwale, Omilabu,

Subs: Goodman (GK), Ling, Ozoh, Gonzalez, Ola-Adebomi.

How can I watch live?

The match will be streamed on Crystal Palace’s official YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 11:00 kick-off.

We'll also have regular updates on the club's Twitter, as well as the match report at full-time on cpfc.co.uk.

