The five each earned A*-C grades across seven subjects - no small feat while balancing Academy football and doing much of their work online.

Congratulations to:

Cardo Siddik: Biology and Chemistry

Ryan Bartley: Business Studies and Economics

Cam Lewis-Brown: Business Studies

Joe Ling: Politics

Joe Sheridan: Maths

The Academy's Head of Education, Rowan Griffiths, said: “We strive to support our young players in their life off-pitch as much as we do on it. Each of these boys has worked hard to secure good grades and we’re very proud of them for doing so.

“Their success highlights our commitment to education for all players, and ensuring they benefit from their time with Palace whatever happens in their footballing careers.”

Well done, lads!