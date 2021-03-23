Steele joins Under-23s goalkeeper Ollie Webber in Andy Crosby’s U21s. They are the latest Palace Academy prospects to receive international recognition, with Sion Spence having joined up with Wales U21s last week.

Webber is one of three young Palace goalkeepers who could be in action over the international break. U18s goalkeeper Owen Goodman is part of the England Under-18s squad, with colleague Joe Whitworth on the standby list for England Under-17s respectively.

Everyone at the club wishes the boys the best of luck!

