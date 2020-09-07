The full fixture list can be found below, with the club's first five games of the campaign away from home whilst developments on the new Academy Training Ground complex are completed.
September
12th Fulham (A), 11:00 K.O.
19th Southampton (A), 11:00 K.O.
26th Arsenal (A), 11:00 K.O.
October
2nd Chelsea (A), 14:00 K.O.
17th Norwich City (A), 11:00 K.O
24th Leicester City (H), 12:00 K.O.
31st Reading (H), 11:00 K.O.
November
7th West Ham United (A), 11:00 K.O.
28th Aston Villa (A), 11:00 K.O.
December
12th Tottenham Hotspur (H), 11:00 K.O.
19th Brighton & Hove Albion (H), 11:00 K.O.
January
9th West Bromwich Albion (A), 11:00 K.O.
16th Fulham (H), 11:00 K.O.
23rd Southampton (H), 11:00 K.O.
30th Arsenal (H), 11:00 K.O.
February
13th Chelsea (H), 11:00 K.O.
20th Norwich City (H), 12:00 K.O.
27th Leicester City (A), 12:00 K.O.
March
13th Reading (A), 11:00 K.O.
20th West Ham United (H), 10:45 K.O.
April
17th Aston Villa (H), 13:00 K.O.
24th Tottenham Hotspur (A), 11:00 K.O.
May
1st Brighton & Hove Albion (A), 11:00 K.O.
8th West Bromwich Albion (H), 10:45 K.O.