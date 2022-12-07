As is the case at Academy level, Bell tried a number of different positions before making the central-midfield role his own, as he says “I think one of the aspects that the coaches liked was my ability to play in different positions.

“I’ve played across the midfield, I’ve dropped to right-back a couple times, I’ve played in a range of positions during my trial.”

“My preferred role is box-to-box, so someone who gets back, defends, hits big tackles, but also someone who is in and around the opposition box trying to score goals. I scored in the first game this season, but I would definitely like to join the attacks more and make sure I’m getting back on the defending side as well.”

Currently in the Premier League, 50% of all captains are midfielders. What comes with captaincy is a lot of responsibility and Bell is well aware and constantly trying to deliver at both on and off the pitch.

“Captaining the side slowly came about. Towards the end of last season I was playing much more, I was doing well. In pre-season I was with the Under-21s quite a lot, and then when I came back to the Under-18s I tried to be a leader.

“When we went up to the Manchester Tour [in pre-season] and I think that was probably the turning point. I was captain for the first game against Bayern Munich, we won 1-0, and since then everything’s sort of clicked. The team is doing well and we’re all bonding really well, which you can see in the results. It's a good team to be around and to be captain of that is really good.

“There is one captain in the side, but there is also a leadership group. There's about five of us, a mix of first and second year Scholars. It just helps facilitate different views instead of it being one person. I think it’s really good, as it gives a wider view and helps the team come together.”