The £20m Academy redevelopment was opened on Thursday (28th October) by Chairman Steve Parish and England manager Gareth Southgate. A range of special guests - including former managers, Patrick Vieira, the first-team squad and notable graduates - saw the buildings on their first day open to the public.

In the drone footage below, you can see inside the new Academy with an exclusive digital tour. Then, in the gallery, you'll see what's still to come.

The club will add an entire new building onto the site to house a hydrotherapy centre and swimming pool, and an enlarged state-of-the-art gymnasium.

This follows work on six full-size pitches, including an outdoor 3G pitch with floodlighting, a show pitch which will have a 500-seater stand, and a full-size covered indoor 3G training pitch with a built-in sprinkler system.

More than 220 young players will benefit from world-class playing, training and education facilities on a single site - check out all the images in the gallery!