Computer-generated imagery of the next steps in Crystal Palace's redeveloped Academy have been released, showing the incredible new facilities still to be built.
The £20m Academy redevelopment was opened on Thursday (28th October) by Chairman Steve Parish and England manager Gareth Southgate. A range of special guests - including former managers, Patrick Vieira, the first-team squad and notable graduates - saw the buildings on their first day open to the public.
In the drone footage below, you can see inside the new Academy with an exclusive digital tour. Then, in the gallery, you'll see what's still to come.
The club will add an entire new building onto the site to house a hydrotherapy centre and swimming pool, and an enlarged state-of-the-art gymnasium.
This follows work on six full-size pitches, including an outdoor 3G pitch with floodlighting, a show pitch which will have a 500-seater stand, and a full-size covered indoor 3G training pitch with a built-in sprinkler system.
More than 220 young players will benefit from world-class playing, training and education facilities on a single site - check out all the images in the gallery!
01 / 18
Please read - Academy Founder Members
As an Academy Founder Member we’re excited to welcome you to the brand new Crystal Palace F.C. Academy and can’t wait to do so. Now the redeveloped facility is officially open, we will be inviting you to enjoy your exclusive tour shortly. You’ll get an inside look at what the site has to offer, including the impressive indoor dome with a full-size 3G pitch. More information will be emailed to you in the coming weeks.
The Academy Founder Member wall will be completed in the next phase of the project, so it won’t be long before your name is engraved at the heart of the development.
Unfortunately due to current COVID-19 guidelines we have been unable to welcome you to watch Academy games in person this season, but we hope you are enjoying the live match broadcasts on PalaceTV+ provided to you for free throughout the 2021/22 campaign.