He has honed his game in the modern mould, with excellent distribution skills as well as shot-stopping ability.

In September 2022, Whitworth earned a call-up to the England Under-19s side to compete in their qualification campaign for the UEFA U19 European Championship. He has previously played for England at Under-15s and Under-18s level.

Kaden Rodney

Regularly playing up an age group throughout his development, Rodney was recognised for his form at Under-21s level with a professional Palace debut in the previous round at Oxford United.

The versatile 18-year-old was a conventional central midfielder in his early days with the Academy, before moving to right-back – while filling in at centre-back and on the left.

As well as playing 13 times for the Under-21s this season, he has featured for England’s Under-18s.