The clash will be held the EBB Stadium in Aldershot, kicking off at 6.30pm: entry is free. The postcode is GU11 1TS.

Introduced in 2015/16, the Under-15 Floodlit Cup provides the unique experience of playing evening matches under floodlights in varied weather conditions, often difficult in the winter months. This gives the players an opportunity to prepare for similar tests that they will encounter at Under-18, Under-23 and senior level.

Last year, the Eagles faced the Blues at Selhurst Park and narrowly lost through a late goal cancelling out David Omilabu's penalty in the dying minutes. Stuart Pearce was then on-hand to meet and award the young footballers at the final whistle.

Don't miss out on following Palace's next generation of stars and head down tonight!

