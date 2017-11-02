16 year-old Russell has been rewarded for his form shown on a consistent basis as he heads up to Burton to train alongside some of the best of the country’s young goalkeepers.

In February of this year he won the EA SPORTS Academy Player of the Month when playing for the Under 15’s team.

Academy Goalkeeping Coach Gary Phillips said "Jacob has been with the club for a few years now, works hard at his game, progressed to playing a number of matches for the older age groups which is great for him at his age. He has always shown that he has the right attributes to be a good goalkeeper and is a player who I look forward to seeing developing in the years to come."