The talented attacker gave the ‘On the Judy’ podcast a tour of the Academy ground, after a successful season at Under-18s level where he made 21 appearances and scored seven goals.

Both the recent Academy graduates – some of whom are displayed at the entrance to the new facility – and the senior players are sources of inspiration.

“Definitely Michael Olise,” he said, when asked which player he hoped to emulate. “I know he’s a year older than me, but his playing style is what I want to play like. I watch him whenever I can – I’ll go to all the first-team games.

“It’s really inspiring, because I’ve known all these people since growing up. Especially some of the more recent [graduates] like Jes [Rak-Sakyi], I’ve been playing with him in the Academy.

“It’s inspiring knowing that there’s a pathway here. It would be a dream. I just [need to] focus on my football, and then that does the talking in the end.”