Away from training, he successfully completed his BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport, the equivalent of two A-Levels, as well as achieving a Distinction in his Level 3 Apprenticeship as a Sporting Excellence Professional.

Head of Academy Education Rowan Griffiths said: “Joe has set the standard for future scholars: a superb student whilst playing Under-18s and Under-23s football consistently, and combining that with first-team training.

“These would be huge achievements for any teenager, let alone one who has excelled as an elite sportsperson.

“I am incredibly proud of Joe and all the scholars for their hard work off the pitch, as well as their success on the pitch this season.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Joe’s step up to the Under-23s this season has been a success for both the player and the club, as he adapted seamlessly to Premier League 2 football despite only turning 18-years-old in February.

“His dedication to the scholarship programme this year extended far beyond his efforts on the pitch, as he excelled in his academic work despite a busy training schedule.

“Joe deserves this recognition for all his hard work during the campaign, and now has a great foundation to push on and fulfil his considerable potential.”